Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh prime minister after BNP's landslide win in general elections

Tarique Rahman has taken oath as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, February 17. The swearing in has come a few days after his party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) registered a landslide victory in last week’s parliamentary elections, the country’s first since the massive 2024 anti-government uprising which saw former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India.

The vote was billed as key to Bangladesh’s future political landscape after years of intense rivalry and disputed polls.

The term of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will last for next five years. Until now, the interim government was being run my Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus who resigned yesterday ahead of the swearing-in.

Tarique Rahman is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman. He is also Bangladesh’s first male prime minister in 35 years.

The country’s figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office for Rahman. Dozens of Cabinet members and members of the new government were also being sworn in.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its partners won 212 seats in the 350-memebr Parliament while an 11-party alliance led by the Jamaat-e-Islami party, the country’s largest Islamist party, won 77 seats to be the opposition.