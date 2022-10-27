Tastes like milk tea: Here comes China's ‘needle-free’ inhalable COVID-19 vaccine2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 11:54 AM IST
China's Shanghai began dispensing an inhalable COVID-19 vaccination on October 26.
In what looks to be a first in the world, Shanghai began dispensing an inhalable COVID-19 vaccination on October 26. According to a posting on an official city social media account, the free booster dose of the vaccine, a mist that is breathed in via the lips, is being made available to those who have already had vaccinations.