Tata Motors Q4 sales at 2.52 lakh units, 3% higher than FY22

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “FY23 has set a new record for passenger vehicle sales in India. The steep growth witnessed by the industry was driven by post COVID pent up demand in early part of the year, the launch of several new vehicles and easing of the semiconductor shortage. While SUVs and EVs led this growth, customers’ rising preference for safe vehicles and smart technology features was equally pronounced."

