Home >News >world >Tata Proposes Almost 1 Billion-Pound U.K. Rescue

Tata Steel Ltd. has proposed that the U.K. government invest more than 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to take a stake in its British operations and protect the Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.

Under the plan, the state would control a stake of as much as 50% in Britain’s largest steelmaker, Sky said. The proposal, which is one of the options the company is considering, would also involve the Indian company writing off a similar amount of debt it’s owed by the U.K. business. The Treasury declined to comment on the Sky report. A spokesman for Tata in Mumbai said the company doesn’t comment on speculation.

Tata employs 8,000 people in the U.K., half of them in Port Talbot. The local member of parliament, Stephen Kinnock, last month said it was urgent that the government acts to save the jobs. U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said he will set an “exceptionally high" bar for companies seeking taxpayer-funded bailouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Financial Times reported in June that Tata was close to signing a rescue deal with the U.K. government. Both the government and Tata refused to discuss a loan application, while an official with knowledge of the matter suggested the government wasn’t near a deal with Tata, saying the FT story was off the mark.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Tata Steel said it remains in active discussions with the government on several options for the future of Port Talbot operations.

Tata Steel exploring ‘green’ strategy in UK: Report

2 min read . 20 Jul 2020
Ratan Tata shared two black and white vintage pictures recalling his first visit to Jamshedpur. (Image instagrammed by Rata Tata)

When Ratan Tata first visited the ‘legacy city' of the Tata Family

2 min read . 18 Jul 2020
Revenues of both Tata Motors and Tata Power were impacted as India and much of the world declared sweeping lockdowns following the coronavirus outbreak.

Tata Sons may raise up to $1 billion

2 min read . 18 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout