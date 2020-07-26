Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Tata Proposes Almost 1 Billion-Pound U.K. Rescue
Under the plan, the state would control a stake of as much as 50% in Britain’s largest steelmaker, Tata Steel.

Tata Proposes Almost 1 Billion-Pound U.K. Rescue

1 min read . 06:05 AM IST Bloomberg

Tata Steel has proposed that the U.K. government invest more than 900 million pounds to take a stake in its British operations and protect the Port Talbot steelworks in Wales.

Tata Steel Ltd. has proposed that the U.K. government invest more than 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to take a stake in its British operations and protect the Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.

Tata Steel Ltd. has proposed that the U.K. government invest more than 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to take a stake in its British operations and protect the Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.

Under the plan, the state would control a stake of as much as 50% in Britain’s largest steelmaker, Sky said. The proposal, which is one of the options the company is considering, would also involve the Indian company writing off a similar amount of debt it’s owed by the U.K. business. The Treasury declined to comment on the Sky report. A spokesman for Tata in Mumbai said the company doesn’t comment on speculation.

Under the plan, the state would control a stake of as much as 50% in Britain’s largest steelmaker, Sky said. The proposal, which is one of the options the company is considering, would also involve the Indian company writing off a similar amount of debt it’s owed by the U.K. business. The Treasury declined to comment on the Sky report. A spokesman for Tata in Mumbai said the company doesn’t comment on speculation.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Tata employs 8,000 people in the U.K., half of them in Port Talbot. The local member of parliament, Stephen Kinnock, last month said it was urgent that the government acts to save the jobs. U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said he will set an “exceptionally high" bar for companies seeking taxpayer-funded bailouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Financial Times reported in June that Tata was close to signing a rescue deal with the U.K. government. Both the government and Tata refused to discuss a loan application, while an official with knowledge of the matter suggested the government wasn’t near a deal with Tata, saying the FT story was off the mark.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated