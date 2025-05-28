Tate brothers - Andrew Tate, Tristan - charged with rape, human trafficking in UK

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged in Britain with rape and other crimes, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said a European arrest warrant was issued for the two last year and Romanian courts have issued an order to extradite the two to the U.K.

Andrew Tate, 38, faces charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan Tate, 36, faces charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.