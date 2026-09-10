Tate Brothers Denied Bail Ahead of Extradition in UK Rape Case

Social-media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate lost their bid to be released on bail while they fight extradition to the UK, where they face rape charges.

US Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis in Miami on Wednesday denied the Tate brothers’ request for bail. The brothers have been jailed since July 18, when they were arrested on the British charges. They have denied the allegations.

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The brothers “failed to meet their burden to demonstrate that they do not present a risk of flight or danger to the community, or that special circumstances warrant their release,” Louis said in the ruling.

Prosecutors argued that the brothers’ wealth and possession of multiple passports made them flight risks. The Tates responded in an Aug. 21 court filing that social media posts boasting of their great wealth and showing them with yachts and luxury sports cars didn’t reflect reality.

“For example, the $2.1 million Aston Martin and $5 and $7 million Bugattis featured in Tristan’s videos were rented,” their lawyers said. Other luxury props were featured by the brothers as paid promotions.

Stars of the so-called “manosphere,” whose posts about masculinity attracted a large following, the Tates were embraced for a time by conservatives. Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk were among those rallied to their support when they were charged with rape and human-trafficking by Romanian prosecutors in 2023.

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The White House has said that the administration doesn’t plan to intervene in the case.

In February 2025, prosecutors in Romania eased a travel ban on the men, allowing them to leave for Florida. The brothers had claimed that their compliance with the terms of their release on those charges showed they weren’t a flight risk.

The UK sought the Tates’ arrests based on warrants issued in January 2024. US courts will weigh whether British authorities have a reasonable basis to believe they committed the alleged offenses, under an extradition treaty with the UK. The case would then be referred to the State Department, which would make the final decision.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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