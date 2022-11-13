‘Taurus Armas has a long-term vision for tie-up with India’1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 06:26 PM IST
Brazilian small arms manufacturer Taurus Armas CEO Salesio Nuhs talks about his firm’s plan to transfer technology
Brazilian small arms manufacturer Taurus Armas is looking at the small-arms needs of the Indian armed forces. In an interview with Mint, Taurus Armas CEO Salesio Nuhs argues that his firm’s expansion into the Indian defence market, in partnership with Jindal Defence, will provide top-of-the-line pistols, carbines and submachine guns for the Indian armed forces. Nuhs confirms that joint production of weaponry is set to begin in a Haryana-based factory. Nuhs details his firm’s plan to transfer technology and assist in India’s defence indigenisation ambitions. Edited excerpts: