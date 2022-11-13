‘Taurus Armas has a long-term vision for tie-up with India’

Together with Jindal Defence, Taurus is proud to bring its technology and know-how to the Indian market. At the initial phase, products will be available to cater to the specific requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, as well as other relevant government agencies. Taurus 9mm pistols, 5.56 x 45mm carbines, 7.62 x 39 mm rifles as well as 9 x 19 mm submachine guns are some of the products that will be available for the Indian forces. Taurus is bringing its worldwide recognized non-prohibited bore firearms for the civilian market too. Soon our pistols and revolvers aimed for the civilian market will start production in India and will be readily available countrywide. Production will start with Taurus 7.65 calibre pistols and Taurus 32 calibre revolvers. Several other calibres will be made available according to market demand. Such products were displayed at our booth in DEFEXPO 2022, among many more.