Tax talks gain momentum as US offers new proposal toward global seal
Proposal focuses on how to tax income whose location is difficult to pin down
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Proposal focuses on how to tax income whose location is difficult to pin down
The Biden administration has set out new proposals on taxing multinational companies in a bid to secure an international agreement aimed at reducing tax avoidance, particularly by big pharmaceutical and technology companies.
The administration is looking to limit the companies that would fall under an agreement that would address the challenge of taxing income whose location is difficult to confirm.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.