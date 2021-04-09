Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Tax talks gain momentum as US offers new proposal toward global seal

Tax talks gain momentum as US offers new proposal toward global seal

Premium
President Joe Biden wants to raise the US corporate tax rate to 28% and set the minimum tax rate on US companies’ foreign income at 21%
4 min read . 01:01 AM IST Paul Hannon,Richard Rubin, The Wall Street Journal

Proposal focuses on how to tax income whose location is difficult to pin down

The Biden administration has set out new proposals on taxing multinational companies in a bid to secure an international agreement aimed at reducing tax avoidance, particularly by big pharmaceutical and technology companies.

The administration is looking to limit the companies that would fall under an agreement that would address the challenge of taxing income whose location is difficult to confirm.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Germany’s Merkel joins alliance to avert military mishap in Ukraine

2 min read . 12:32 AM IST
Premium

Govt  panel  to  review vaccine  side effects

2 min read . 12:22 AM IST
Premium

How Yellen’s call for corporate tax hike affects India

2 min read . 08 Apr 2021
Premium

37 Sir Ganga Ram doctors have tested positive during ongoing COVID-19 surge: Report

1 min read . 08 Apr 2021

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.