‘Taxpayer dollars are not...’: Biden to deliver address as US' Signature Bank also collapses2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:04 PM IST
- Tomorrow morning, I will deliver remarks on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery: Biden said in his White House statement
The United States saw a second of its bank collapse after the almost historic fall of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) over the weekend. In what looks like a crisis that has hit banks in US, regulators on Monday shut down Signature Bank, a New York-based lender, as President Joe Biden assured that his government would take action against "those responsible for the mess".
