The United States saw a second of its bank collapse after the almost historic fall of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) over the weekend. In what looks like a crisis that has hit banks in US, regulators on Monday shut down Signature Bank, a New York-based lender, as President Joe Biden assured that his government would take action against "those responsible for the mess".
President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on how the United States Government will handle the banking crisis while maintaining a resilient banking system.
"Tomorrow morning, I will deliver remarks on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery," Biden was cited in the White House statement said Sunday (local time).
"I am pleased that they reached a prompt solution that protects American workers and small businesses, and keeps our financial system safe. The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk," Biden said.
"I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," the statement added.
Second US Bank closed down after SVB
Signature Bank was closed by the state regulators on Sunday, becoming the second US bank after Silicon Valley Bank which collapsed on Friday. The crisis-hit Silicon Valley Bank's shares tumbled over 60 per cent, data showed.
As these banks collapsed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was appointed as a receiver, which typically means it will liquidate the bank's assets to pay back its customers, including depositors, and others.
