Taylor Swift begins Canada tour: Full schedule, ticket prices, more

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated "The Eras Tour" has officially arrived in Toronto, bringing her record-breaking performances to the Rogers Centre. The pop sensation is performing six shows in the city on November 14, 15, 16, and then again on November 21, 22, and 23. Over 50,000 fans are expected to fill the venue each night. According to Ticketmaster, all the concert dates are sold out, though limited tickets have been released for those on the waitlist. Additionally, tickets can be found on third-party resale websites, with prices ranging from a few thousand dollars for a seat.

Ticket prices and availability Despite the official sellout status, concertgoers willing to pay premium prices can still secure tickets through resellers. The lowest-priced single ticket for the November 14 concert costs around $2,305 in the standing-only Park Social section. For a better view, ticket prices in Section 509, located in the upper bowl, start at $2,898. For fans looking to get closer look at the stage, tickets with limited or obstructed views in section B1 are available for $4,103. For the ultimate concert experience, seats in premium sections, such as A7, A8, and A4, are priced between $7,173 and $9,575. Prices for subsequent concert dates vary, with tickets on average priced between $2,330 and $2,911.

Tour milestones and dates "The Eras Tour" began in March 2023 in Arizona and has since covered five continents. With 140 shows completed, Swift's tour will conclude its North American leg in Toronto before moving on to Vancouver for three final performances on December 6, 7, and 8 at BC Place Stadium. After nearly two years of global performances, this will mark the tour's grand finale.

Concert schedule The Rogers Centre gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with ticketholders allowed to enter starting at 3:30 p.m. Fans are reminded that no overnight camping is allowed, and traffic management measures will be in place to handle the large crowd.

Setlist expectations Fans can expect an unforgettable experience with Taylor Swift singing over 40 songs during the three-and-a-half-hour concert. The setlist spans her 11 studio albums, showcasing her hits like "Cruel Summer," "Anti-Hero," "Blank Space," and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)."

Swift is also known for surprising her audience with two unexpected songs at each concert, making each show unique.

Where to shop for Eras Tour merchandise For those attending the concerts or visiting the area, official "Eras Tour" merchandise will be available for purchase at various locations within the Rogers Centre. Retail stands will be found at Gate 1 (near John Street), Gate 5 (near Ripley’s Aquarium), and Gate 9A (off Bremner Blvd). Fans can pick up exclusive tour gear, even if they don’t have a ticket to the concert.