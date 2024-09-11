Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris
Joseph Pisani , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 11 Sep 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Summary
- The popstar made the announcement to her 283 million Instagram followers shortly after the presidential debate ended.
Taylor Swift said she is voting for Kamala Harris for president, giving the Democratic candidate the endorsement of one of the world’s biggest popstars.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less