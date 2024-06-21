Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to generate £300 million for London’s economy as it hosted more concerts than any other city

The city anticipates a boost in the economy with nearly 700,000 fans attending Swift's eight shows at Wembley Stadium. London's Mayor Sajid Khan encouraged fans to “make the most of everything London has to offer”.

Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 7
Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 7(Jane Barlow / PA via AP)

With Taylor Swift’s record-breaking The Eras Tour arrives at Wembley Stadium on Friday night (June 21), London is set to cement its status as a leading global music city, according to release from the city government. Swift's eight performances in the UK's capital are set to inject £300m into the local economy, the government study noted.

 

“The Eras Tour has broken records and created huge excitement so I’m delighted that Taylor Swift has chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world,” Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London said.

“Her eight performances will bring nearly 700,000 fans from across the country and beyond to Wembley Stadium, providing a huge boost to our hospitality industry and further proof that London is the greatest city in the world to watch live music,” he added.

London Hosts Most Performances

The global superstar is performing more shows in London than any other city worldwide. This influx of visitors is expected to benefit the hospitality industry and the broader economy, showcasing London’s vibrant music scene, the release added.

Taylor Swift will perform the first of her eight shows at Wembley Stadium on June 21, drawing nearly 700,000 fans. The city will also host numerous events and celebrations to mark the occasion

Celebrations Across London

Mayor Khan encouraged fans to “make the most of everything London has to offer”.

“As Taylor prepares for Friday’s opening performance, we are proud to give her and her fans a big London welcome, with celebrations across the capital including a special Tube map, trail and murals in her honour. I encourage Swifties to not only enjoy the fantastic shows, but also make the most of everything London has to offer, and hope that even more people are encouraged to enjoy the incredible live music available in our city,” he stated.

  • Wembley Park: Two new public artworks, including a mural on the Spanish Steps (which connect Wembley Stadium to the OVO Arena Wembley), temporarily renamed the ‘Swiftie Steps’. The steps feature 'Auras' by Frank Styles, and below them, the ‘…Ready For It’ mural by MurWalls & HUMOR with a portrait of lyrics interwoven across the installation.
  • Transport for London: Transport for London (TfL) has reimagined the Tube map in her honour with an exclusive pull-out in Friday’s Evening Standard. London (Taylor’s version) sees each line named after a different album and drawn in sequin colours to match, with stations named after songs, and gemstones to reflect key locations with links to Taylor that fans can visit.
  • Taylor Trail (#LDNTaylorsVersion): Launched on Friday this will celebrate places across the capital that are referenced in her music, with venues displaying new vinyl stickers in their windows to welcome Swifties and share other locations of interest. They include the West End, Soho, Bond Street, Camden Market, Highgate, Hampstead Heath, Vauxhall, Shoreditch, Hackney, Brixton and Kentish Town. The trail will be available on the Visit London website and through QR codes at participating venues from Friday.
  • Visit London: An official online guide for Swifties to make the most of London, including brunches, singalongs and quizzes that are taking place across the capital’s venues.

Record-Breaking Eras Tour

The Eras Tour has broken records worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing music tour ever, with fans travelling great distances to attend.

Swift’s performances headline a summer of music in London, featuring artists like the Foo Fighters and Burna Boy at the London Stadium, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, J Hus and Doja Cat at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, Kylie, SZA and Stray Kids at BST Hyde Park, and Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium, the release added.

