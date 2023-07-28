Taylor Swift fans break records in cheering for their idol, equivalent to 2.3 magnitude earthquake1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Taylor Swift fans at the ‘Eras’ tour concert in Seattle are causing seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach. The phenomenon, known as the 'Swift Quake, is similar to the 2011 'Beast Quake' caused by Seattle Seahawks fans.
Taylor Swift fans are causing seismic activity with their earth-shaking enthusiasm during the "Eras" tour concert at Lumen Field in Seattle. The seismic activity, equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, was detected by seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, adding another record-breaking achievement to the Swifties' era.
