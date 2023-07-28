comScore
Taylor Swift fans break records in cheering for their idol, equivalent to 2.3 magnitude earthquake
Taylor Swift fans break records in cheering for their idol, equivalent to 2.3 magnitude earthquake

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Taylor Swift fans at the 'Eras' tour concert in Seattle are causing seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach. The phenomenon, known as the 'Swift Quake, is similar to the 2011 'Beast Quake' caused by Seattle Seahawks fans.

Taylor Swift fans have added another record-breaking achievement to the Swifties' era.
Taylor Swift fans have added another record-breaking achievement to the Swifties' era. (Instagram/taylorswift)

Taylor Swift fans are causing seismic activity with their earth-shaking enthusiasm during the "Eras" tour concert at Lumen Field in Seattle. The seismic activity, equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, was detected by seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, adding another record-breaking achievement to the Swifties' era.

The "Swift Quake" phenomenon has drawn comparisons to the 2011 "Beast Quake," where Seattle Seahawks fans erupted in celebration after an impressive touchdown by Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch. Interestingly, both events were detected on the same local seismometer, highlighting the magnitude of the Swifties' impact, as per CNN.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's ‘Speak Now’ re-released. Swifties stay up past bedtime painting the town Purple in celebration. See here

Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, noticed the similarity in seismic signals and quickly confirmed that the concert's two nights produced nearly identical patterns. Although the July 22 and July 23 shows had a slight time difference due to a delayed start on Sunday, the overall shaking caused by Taylor Swift's fans was twice as strong as the "Beast Quake", CNN reported.

Explaining the difference, Caplan-Auerbach pointed out that while cheering during a football touchdown lasts only for a few seconds, the concert's rhythm, music, speakers, and beat create a continuous and sustained impact on the ground, resulting in more intense seismic activity.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's Eras tour earns 100 crore a night, likely to deliver highest-grossing tour in music history

Chloe Melas, a reporter from CNN who attended one of Swift's Seattle concerts, shared her own experience as a concertgoer, describing it as an unforgettable and unique event where the ground literally trembled beneath her feet.

Caplan-Auerbach's fascination with the seismic phenomenon stems from her desire to make science accessible to everyone, demystifying complex concepts by showcasing that everyday experiences can be scientifically observed and analysed.

28 Jul 2023
