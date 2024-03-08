Billionaire Ray Dalio endorses Taylor Swift for US President and praising her ability to unite diverse audiences at her Singapore concert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, he wrote, “@taylorswift13 for President! I just saw her at her concert in Singapore and realized that she can bring together Americans and people in most countries much better than either of the candidates, and that bringing people together is the most important thing."

"Watching this concert with people from all over the world made me and them feel good and connected and reminded me how powerful that universal culture is. Wouldn’t it be great if we had two candidates who could lead that culture and make smart leadership decisions too? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

