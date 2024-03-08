Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Taylor Swift for US President? Ray Dalio endorses singer after Singapore concert, says ‘she can bring together…’

Taylor Swift for US President? Ray Dalio endorses singer after Singapore concert, says ‘she can bring together…’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Ray Dalio suggests Taylor Swift for US President after being impressed by her ability to bring people together at her Singapore concert.

Billionaire Ray Dalio endorses Taylor Swift for US President and praising her ability to unite diverse audiences at her Singapore concert. (Image: Reuters)

Billionaire Ray Dalio endorses Taylor Swift for US President and praising her ability to unite diverse audiences at her Singapore concert.

Taking to X, he wrote, “@taylorswift13 for President! I just saw her at her concert in Singapore and realized that she can bring together Americans and people in most countries much better than either of the candidates, and that bringing people together is the most important thing."

"Watching this concert with people from all over the world made me and them feel good and connected and reminded me how powerful that universal culture is. Wouldn’t it be great if we had two candidates who could lead that culture and make smart leadership decisions too?

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.