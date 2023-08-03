Taylor Swift has reportedly given ‘life changing’ ₹82 lakh ($100,000) bonus to the truck drivers who worked on the full US leg of the Eras tour. The whopping amount was handed over to each truck driver by the otherwise generous American singer.

According to a report by Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift has handed an ‘unprecedented and life changing’ bonus to each truck driver of concert transportation company Shomotion.

The report quotes Scherkenbach saying, "She (Taylor Swift) is giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people. A lot of these drivers are not homeowners, and a lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That’s what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people."

On Tuesday, media reports stated that the American singer-songwriter had given out a whopping ₹41 crore ($55 million) in total as bonuses to her dancers, sound technicians, riggers, and truck drivers.

According to Rolling Stones, Shomotion has worked on three of Taylor Swift’s stadium tours so far, including Eras, transporting the tour’s structures — the stage, the deck, the skeleton that everything hangs on — from city to city. Another company, Upstaging, handles the tour’s lighting, sound, and video equipment.

Scherkenbach also appreciated the ‘family atmosphere’ of Taylor Swift’s tours. “They did the documentary on the last tour, Reputation, for Netflix, and she listed my drivers in the credits," he told Rolling Stones.

“To put the drivers’ names in the movie credits? That shows the character of a person (Taylor Swift)." He says that she and her family members who work on the tour foster a sense of inclusivity among everyone who takes part — and that’s no small feat since Scherkenbach estimates there are about 300 people working at any particular date.

To put things in perspective, according to Scherkenbach's interview with Rolling Stones, artists of Taylor Swift's stature pay a bonus of ₹4-8 Lakhs ($5,000 to $10,000) extra to the truck drivers.

Taylor Swift- Eras tour second leg announced!

The Eras tour of Taylor Swift that began on 17 March 2023 will end its US leg next week at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift will be performing in Mexico and South America through the end of the year before resuming the tour with Asian, Australian, and European dates throughout 2024.

The Eras Tour is scheduled to continue till 17 August 2024.

Taylor Swift is adding 15 new shows to her calendar in the Fall of 2024 when she returns to North America for a second leg of “The Eras Tour," the singer announced in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.