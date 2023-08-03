Taylor Swift giving out ‘life changing’ ₹82 lakh bonus to each truck driver of Eras Tour: Report2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Taylor Swift also added 15 new shows to her calendar in the Fall of 2024 when she returns to North America for a second leg of 'The Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift has reportedly given ‘life changing’ ₹82 lakh ($100,000) bonus to the truck drivers who worked on the full US leg of the Eras tour. The whopping amount was handed over to each truck driver by the otherwise generous American singer.
The announcement comes after fans, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pleaded with Swift to add more dates to a show that’s already in high demand worldwide, reports Bloomberg.
Swift is slated to play three shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis respectively before playing six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.