Taylor Swift scraps Austria concerts after terror attack threat; officials find IS, al-Qaida material at suspect’s home

Authorities found Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the home of the second suspect in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Austria. Two suspects arrested with no others sought. Security officials believe the suspects planned to commit an attack outside the stadium.

Published8 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Authorities found Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the home of the second and final suspect in a foiled plot to attack now-cancelled Taylor Swift shows in Austria. No other suspects are being sought after the two were arrested, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said Thursday in Vienna.

“The situation was serious, the situation is serious. But we can also say: A tragedy was prevented,” he said.

Austrian security authorities said the second suspect, a 17-year-old Austrian citizen with Turkish and Croatian roots, was arrested by special police forces near the stadium where the concerts were supposed to take place this week. A 19-year-old Austrian had also been arrested. The suspects' names were not released in line with Austrian privacy rules.

Austrian security officials alleged the two young men wanted to commit an attack outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using knives or self-made explosives.

They told reporters at a press conference in Vienna that the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, fully confessed his attack plans. They said he was “clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels”.

The second suspect was employed a few days ago by a facility company providing services at the venue during the concerts. Investigators said they found extensive material related to the Islamic State group and Al Qaida at his home.

The cancellations of three sold-out concerts this week devastated Swifties across the globe, many of whom had dropped thousands of euros on travel and lodging in Austria's expensive capital city for the sold-out Eras Tour shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium, which sat empty Thursday morning aside from media filming outside. (AP) SCY SCY

