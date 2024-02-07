Taylor Swift takes legal action against college student over jet tracking amid carbon footprint outrage
Taylor Swift's legal team has accused Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student, of stalking and harassment for publicly sharing real-time information about her location and future travel plans.
Florida student, Jack Sweeney, who operates social media accounts monitoring private jet travels of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, is facing legal action from the pop star's attorneys, as per multiple media reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message