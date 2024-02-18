Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated that Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" will not be held in Thailand due to a contractual agreement with Singapore, preventing her from performing elsewhere in the ASEAN region.

As reported by Thai Enquirer reported that Thai PM Thavisin had conversed with the concert organizer, who disclosed the existence of the agreement preventing Taylor Swift from performing in Thailand as part of “The Eras Tour". “If there are five shows, then it is 500 million baht, but the Singapore government is astute," he said. There are six shows scheduled for the Eras Tour in Singapore, and they have all been sold out. Also Read: Donald Trump says ‘Taylor Swift can’t endorse Joe Biden' - here's why “If she came to Thailand, it would have been cheaper to organize it here, and I believe she would be able to attract more sponsors and tourists to Thailand. Even though we would have to subsidize at least 500 million baht, it would be worth it," Thavisin stressed.

Srettha said the Singaporean government is investing about 100 million baht to support one of the singer's shows in Singapore, and they have cleverly included the clause. Thus, Swift can not perform in any other ASEAN countries.

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising ten Southeast Asian countries that promote economic, political, security, military, educational, and sociocultural integration among its members and other Asian states.

In her thirties, Taylor Swift, an American billionaire, bypassed the world's second-largest economy during the most lucrative music tour to date, which contributed a substantial $5.4 billion to the US economy.

Meanwhile, the global segment of Swift's Eras Tour picks up again on Friday evening in Australia, starting with the initial of three performances at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The concert film will stream on OTT platform Disney and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a post which she captioned, “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we'll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan", plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I'm calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)". Available starting March 15 which is actually very."

The upgraded version of 'The Eras Tour' is set to premiere on Disney platforms globally on March 15, 2024. Variety reports that among the extra songs available on the streaming service will be 'Cardigan' from Taylor Swift's 2020 album 'Folklore'.



(With inputs from agencies)

