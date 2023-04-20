Taylor Swift was only one to question securities of FTX, didn't sign $100 million deal: Report1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:54 PM IST
- Taylor started discussing the $100 million-tour sponsorship with FTX in the fall of 2021. Terms for the sponsorship included selling tickets as NFTs, but FTX marketing staff said that 'no one liked the deal', citing it to be 'too expensive'.
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, known for making bold business moves, avoided signing a $100 million sponsorship deal with FTX as she was the only one celebrity to question the crypto exchange, reported Business Insider quoting South Florida attorney Adam Moskowitz who is handling a class-action lawsuit against several FTX promoters.
