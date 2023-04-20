American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, known for making bold business moves, avoided signing a $100 million sponsorship deal with FTX as she was the only one celebrity to question the crypto exchange, reported Business Insider quoting South Florida attorney Adam Moskowitz who is handling a class-action lawsuit against several FTX promoters.

Appearing on the 'The Scoop' podcast to discuss the lawsuit, Moskowitz had said that FTX's celebrity endorsers, including Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Brady, and Larry David are being sought over $5 billion from the plaintiffs.

As per the lawyer, the celebrities -- including NBA star Stephen Curry, NFL player Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, tennis legend Naomi Osaka, and popular TV show Seinfeld co-creator Larry David -- didn't do their due diligence to check whether now-bankrupt exchange FTX was breaking the law.

ALSO READ: Law firm appeals to Shaquille O'Neal to acknowledge FTX lawsuit

Taylor, as per the Moskowitz asked one important question: “Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?"

According to the Financial Times, Taylor started discussing the $100 million-tour sponsorship with FTX in the fall of 2021. Terms for the sponsorship included selling tickets as NFTs, but FTX marketing staff said that 'no one liked the deal', citing it to be 'too expensive'.

In December 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission -- where a security, like a stock of a bond, are offered and sold in US market -- made a complaint against FTX executives saying the firm's cryptocurrency, FTT, is classified as a security. SEC said the the security was sold as an investment contract and not appropriately registered.

So in Moskowitz's lawsuit, celebrities were being accused of promoting an unregistered security. Also, the suit seeks to recover damages for customers who have lost money after FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022.