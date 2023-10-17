American singer and internationally popular artist Taylor Swift's security guard during her Eras Tour has left for Israel to join the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in their fight against Hamas fighters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The security guard will join an IDF that has taken up Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's orders to 'finish' Hamas fighters and have unleashed relentless bombing on Gaza killing 3,000 civilians. This began on 7 October when Hamas fighters had launched a surprise air-water-land attack on Israel killing at least 1,400 people.

The security guard of Taylor Swift wishes to remain anonymous. He departed from the US and enlisted in the IDF in Israel, according to Israeli journalist Eran Swisa, working for "Israel Today."

Swisa revealed that the security guard, originally hailing from an Israeli kibbutz, had been employed in the United States before opting to return to Israel and serve in the reserves.

During the 'Eras Tour' this summer, this security guard gained recognition. Recently, he shared a photograph of himself in his military uniform on Facebook.

In his social media post, he expressed his solidarity with Israel.

"I stand with Israel… It shouldn't only be about supporting one Jewish state; it should be 'I stand with humanity!!!'" he stated. He also drew attention to the distinction between those who strive to protect children, infants, and the elderly and those who employ innocent individuals and civilians as human shields.

He further said, "To call them 'animals' would be an insult to animals worldwide; these are not human beings. They have killed and slaughtered families in their beds, including their pets!!! Then they burned down their homes!!!! Try to imagine such horrors happening in your own neighbourhood, to your neighbours, or to a family you know."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's concert film sold $123.5 million worth of tickets around the world over the weekend, slightly less than early box office estimates, distributor AMC Theatres said on Monday.

Roughly $92.8 million of the worldwide total came from the United States and Canada, AMC said, below the $95 million-plus predicted on Sunday.

"The Eras Tour" still holds the record for the highest-grossing concert film in history. The previous record-holder, Justin Bieber's 2011 film "Never Say Never," collected $99 million worldwide over its entire run.

The turnout for Swift's movie provided a welcome boost to cinemas facing a lackluster autumn slate after a strike by Hollywood actors prompted studios to delay titles such as "Dune: Part Two."

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

