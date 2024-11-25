Taylor Swift’s tearful Toronto goodbye at Eras Tour show

  • Taylor Swift became emotional during her final Toronto Eras Tour show, thanking fans, her band, and crew for their support. The sold-out crowd gave a minute-long ovation during her performance. She will conclude the tour in Vancouver on December 8.

Ravi Hari
Updated25 Nov 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Taylor Swift tearfully expressed gratitude to fans, her team, and crew for their support during her last Toronto show on the Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift tearfully expressed gratitude to fans, her team, and crew for their support during her last Toronto show on the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift became emotional onstage during her sixth and final Eras Tour performance at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Saturday night. The sold-out crowd gave the superstar a minute-long standing ovation during her rendition of “Champagne Problems,” prompting a heartfelt response from the singer.

Overwhelmed by audience appreciation

In a video shared on social media, the pop icon fought back tears as she addressed the audience. “Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my,” she said before breaking off, visibly choked up.

Turning back to the crowd, she added, “To my band, to my crew, and everybody who’s put so much into this tour. I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was, uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment. Sorry.”

Also Read | Viral video: Netizens scorn Trudeau for dancing at Taylor Swift concert

Gratitude for fans and team

Taylor Swift took a moment to express her appreciation for the audience, her band, and her crew. She acknowledged the effort put into the tour and the dedication of her fans. “You’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget,” she said.

While wiping away tears, Swift lightened the mood by joking, “This isn’t even the last show,” referring to the final three performances scheduled in Vancouver next month.

Also Read | Warner Music India enters live entertainment with investment in SkillBox

A record-breaking journey

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, has seen Swift perform across multiple continents, solidifying her status as one of the biggest entertainers in the world. Her six-night stint in Toronto marked another milestone in her career.

Reflecting on her time in the city, Swift told fans, “We’ve loved our time in Toronto. It’s been so amazing. I love you guys. Thank you so much for that.”

Also Read | Who are the world’s richest female musicians? Taylor Swift, Rihanna & more…

Final stops ahead

The billionaire singer-songwriter will wrap up the tour with three shows in Vancouver, ending on December 8. The Eras Tour has been praised for its emotional connection with fans and its celebration of Swift’s expansive career.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTaylor Swift’s tearful Toronto goodbye at Eras Tour show

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.