Business News/ News / World/  Taylor Swift's tearful Toronto goodbye at Eras Tour show

Ravi Hari

  • Taylor Swift became emotional during her final Toronto Eras Tour show, thanking fans, her band, and crew for their support. The sold-out crowd gave a minute-long ovation during her performance. She will conclude the tour in Vancouver on December 8.

Taylor Swift tearfully expressed gratitude to fans, her team, and crew for their support during her last Toronto show on the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift became emotional onstage during her sixth and final Eras Tour performance at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Saturday night. The sold-out crowd gave the superstar a minute-long standing ovation during her rendition of “Champagne Problems," prompting a heartfelt response from the singer.

Overwhelmed by audience appreciation

In a video shared on social media, the pop icon fought back tears as she addressed the audience. “Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my," she said before breaking off, visibly choked up.

Turning back to the crowd, she added, “To my band, to my crew, and everybody who’s put so much into this tour. I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was, uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment. Sorry."

Gratitude for fans and team

Taylor Swift took a moment to express her appreciation for the audience, her band, and her crew. She acknowledged the effort put into the tour and the dedication of her fans. “You’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget," she said.

While wiping away tears, Swift lightened the mood by joking, “This isn’t even the last show," referring to the final three performances scheduled in Vancouver next month.

A record-breaking journey

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, has seen Swift perform across multiple continents, solidifying her status as one of the biggest entertainers in the world. Her six-night stint in Toronto marked another milestone in her career.

Reflecting on her time in the city, Swift told fans, “We’ve loved our time in Toronto. It’s been so amazing. I love you guys. Thank you so much for that."

Final stops ahead

The billionaire singer-songwriter will wrap up the tour with three shows in Vancouver, ending on December 8. The Eras Tour has been praised for its emotional connection with fans and its celebration of Swift’s expansive career.

