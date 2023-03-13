Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been included in the annual list of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes. The list was created based on an independent survey of 45,000 employees working for American companies with over 1,000 employees, according to a press release from TCS.

“TCS has focused on creating an employee-friendly workplace that fosters innovation and empowers people to grow both personally and professionally. We will continue to invest in our people and culture to ensure that TCS remains one of the best employers in the US and around the world," TCS North America Chairman Suresh Muthuswami, said.

The release further noted that over the past three years, the software company has hired over 21,000 employees who work in collaboration with global teams to assist clients in innovating, transforming, and growing their businesses, according to a company press release.

Earlier, TCS has been recently recognized by various organizations for its exemplary performance in the field of technology and employment. Fortune magazine has included TCS in its 2023 list of the World's Most Admired Companies, while CareerBliss has affirmed it on its 50 Happiest Companies of 2023 list.