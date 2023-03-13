TCS on Forbes America’s best large employers list1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:58 PM IST
- The release further noted that over the past three years, the software company has hired over 21,000 employees who work in collaboration with global teams
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been included in the annual list of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes. The list was created based on an independent survey of 45,000 employees working for American companies with over 1,000 employees, according to a press release from TCS.
