A teacher was killed and two others severely wounded on Friday after a knife attack in France. The incident took place on school premises in the town of Arras with police later detaining the attacker. Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron is set to visit the site of the attack.

“A police operation took place at the Gambetta high school in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police," tweeted Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

According to the police, the attacker was of Chechen origin and featured on the national security register.

Local media reports indicate that the attacker may have been a former student who has since been arrested alongside his brother. An AFP update quoting police sources suggest that the perpetrator had shouted 'Allahu akbar'. However this is yet to be confirmed officially by the authorities.

More to come…

