An 18-year-old Chinese girl's final wish was neither expensive nor extraordinary. She simply wanted to attend one last class with her friends. Her teachers and classmates made that wish come true inside a hospital room. Two days later, she lost her five-year battle with leukaemia.

Yao Yingbei, affectionately called Beibei, studied at Songjiang Secondary School in China's Guizhou province. She was still in ninth grade because her illness repeatedly interrupted her education. Yet, her love for learning never disappeared, even as her health deteriorated.

Beibei was diagnosed with leukaemia five years ago, the South China Morning Post reported. Her parents desperately searched for treatments that could save their daughter. They even welcomed another child, hoping her umbilical cord blood could help Beibei recover.

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The treatment initially improved her condition. Whenever her health permitted, Beibei returned to school and continued studying. However, the disease returned three months ago, bringing renewed suffering.

Her parents travelled to better hospitals, searching for another chance. Eventually, they returned to their hometown hospital after finding little hope of recovery, according to SCMP.

During her final week, Beibei shared one wish with her teacher. She wanted another lesson alongside the classmates she dearly missed.

The headmaster and teachers decided to fulfil her request. They brought several classmates into the hospital and arranged a special English lesson. Hospital staff transformed a room into a classroom, decorating it with balloons and teddy bears.

The English teacher taught a lesson about archaeology and the Sanxingdui Museum. Students were encouraged to behave exactly as they would during an ordinary school day.

Beibei was suffering from persistent nosebleeds, severe bone pain and high fever. Nevertheless, she repeated the lesson alongside her classmates, determined to participate. For those precious moments, the hospital became her classroom again.

A heartbreaking farewell On November 7, just two days after the lesson, Beibei passed away. Her teachers and classmates received the devastating news, SCMP reported.

A teacher later shared footage of her final lesson online. The video moved millions across China, highlighting Beibei's extraordinary determination to keep learning.

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A social media user described the moment in heartbreaking terms.

“Beibei had her last English lesson, and her classmates had their first lesson in saying farewell,” SCMP quoted the user as posting.