Tech CEOs to face questions on online disinformation, Trump ban

The three companies have been “distributors for years of election disinformation that appeared to be intended either to improperly influence or undermine the outcomes of free and fair elections," said a statement put out in advance of the hearing by Frank Pallone Jr. (D., N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce committee.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in