Tech CEOs to face questions on online disinformation, Trump ban
Chief executives of Alphabet, Facebook and Twitter are appearing before a House panel Thursday
Washington: The chief executive officers of Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc., which owns Google, will appear before a House panel Thursday for the first time since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, facing questions about social media’s role in fomenting the discord and their subsequent decisions to suspend or ban former President Donald Trump.
The three companies have been “distributors for years of election disinformation that appeared to be intended either to improperly influence or undermine the outcomes of free and fair elections," said a statement put out in advance of the hearing by Frank Pallone Jr. (D., N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce committee.
