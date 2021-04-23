Tech chiefs get creative to cure employee burnout

Tech chiefs get creative to cure employee burnout4 min read . 02:33 PM IST
- More than a year into the pandemic’s remote work, corporate tech leaders try to help staff fight feelings of loneliness, fatigue
As the persistent pandemic makes a combination of in-office and remote work the norm, technology chiefs are identifying signs of isolation, anxiety and fatigue among their staff. Alleviating those feelings is now part of a tech chief’s role as a corporate leader, they say.
Chief information officers, in true techie fashion, are using an array of tools to monitor time on company devices, make video meetings less depleting and automatically kick off celebrations for work well done.
