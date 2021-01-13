OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Tech companies suspending social media accounts going to be catastrophic mistake: Trump
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Tech companies suspending social media accounts going to be catastrophic mistake: Trump

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 05:58 AM IST PTI

  • This was Trump’s first remarks in the public after Twitter permanently suspended his account
  • Facebook, Instagram and other social media outlets have also banned his account alleging that his postings incite violence

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the steps being taken by big tech companies, who have banned and suspended his social media accounts, is going to be a catastrophic mistake.

“I think that big tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country. And I believe it's going to be a catastrophic mistake for them," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base.

This was Trump’s first remarks in the public after Twitter permanently suspended his account.

Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot

Facebook, Instagram and other social media outlets have also banned his account alleging that his postings incite violence.

“They're dividing and divisive, and they're showing something that I've been predicting for a long time. I've been predicting it for a long time and people didn't act on it. But I think big tech has made a terrible mistake, and very, very bad for our country--and that's leading others to do the same thing. And it causes a lot of problems and a lot of danger," Trump said.

“Big mistake. They shouldn't be doing it. But there's always a counter move when they do that. I've never seen such anger as I see right now and that's a terrible thing," said the outgoing US President.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

