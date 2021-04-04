Tech companies that won the pandemic are snapping up MBAs
Amazon, Zoom and others swoop in with job offers as some of the biggest traditional hirers of business-school graduates pull back
Tech companies whose businesses have surged during the pandemic—like Amazon.com Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.—are snagging more of the M.B.A. talent entering the workforce, helping to offset pullbacks by industries harder hit by the Covid-19 economy.
Openings for tech positions rose at 57% of full-time Masters of Business Administration programs this past fall, according to a survey of nearly 100 schools by industry group MBA Career Services & Employer Alliance. Overall, though, it has been a lackluster recruiting season at business schools, the survey found, as nearly half reported an overall decline in opportunities for students.
