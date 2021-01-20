Tech executives look to new administration to undo rules blocking talent

Tech executives look to new administration to undo rules blocking talent4 min read . 03:29 PM IST
Among the hopes: more approvals of H-1B visas, a popular vehicle for staffing IT teams
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Among the hopes: more approvals of H-1B visas, a popular vehicle for staffing IT teams
Corporate technology recruiters say rolling back restrictions on immigrant work visas, a move backed by President-elect Joe Biden, will expand the pool of information technology job candidates and help ease a longstanding labor shortage.
The restrictions, put in place during the Trump administration, included a clampdown on H-1B visas for foreign workers—a program especially coveted by technology firms, chief information officers and other IT employers.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.