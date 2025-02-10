In the 1950s, officials made heavy use of cost-plus contracts to foster innovation. In response to huge expense overruns, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara introduced “total package procurement" in the 1960s, which involved fixed-price deals. After many firms bid too aggressively for projects and ended up bankrupt or close to it—Lockheed had to ask Washington for a bailout—the framework was abandoned. Yet fixed-priced contracting regained popularity in the 1980s, and the private sector once again burned its fingers. The pendulum has kept swinging back and forth since.