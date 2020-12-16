Tech giants risk breakup under strict EU digital rules

Companies will in part be deemed gatekeepers if annual revenue in Europe in the last three years is equal to or above 6.5 billion euros ($7.9 billion), or if average market capitalization in the last financial year amounted to at least 65 billion euros and the company provides a core service in at least three European countries. The EU said it will also look at whether a company controls distribution for business users, based on whether the platform has more than 45 million monthly active end-users in Europe and more than 10,000 yearly active business users.