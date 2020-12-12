Tech IPO bonanza yields riches for venture-capital firms

Other winners include SoftBank Group Corp., which suffered a string of setbacks last year but hit big with its stake in DoorDash, where the investor’s Vision Fund is the largest outside shareholder. Founders Fund, started by investor and entrepreneur Peter Thiel, said its Airbnb stake was worth about $3.8 billion at the close of the market on Thursday. Founders Fund also enjoyed a payday from the dual direct listings in September of data-mining company Palantir Technologies Inc. and software firm Asana Inc.