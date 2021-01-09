Tech jobs soar as overall US job market dips

Tech jobs soar as overall US job market dips3 min read . 02:57 PM IST
A tight labor market has prompted some companies to wrangle tech talent by acquiring smaller firms
High demand for skilled information-technology workers ramped up further in December, even as companies across the economy shed jobs.
US employers added an estimated 391,000 IT jobs last month, following both gains and losses in the sector in recent months, IT trade group CompTIA Inc. reported Friday.
