Tech stocks, cryptocurrencies vulnerable as Fed ends liquidity binge: Bloomberg

For the time being, the age of ultra-cheap money seems to be over. The Fed's balance-sheet reduction is expected to take more than a year, and over two-thirds of survey respondents believe the four-decade bond bull market is over. All of this takes place against the potentially dangerous backdrop of the Fed raising interest rates at the fastest pace in decades to combat soaring inflation, as officials try to put an end to talk of a September pause.

