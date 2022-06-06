Tech stocks, cryptocurrencies vulnerable as Fed ends liquidity binge: Bloomberg

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Now that the Federal Reserve is decreasing its nearly $9-trillion balance sheet, technology stocks and cryptocurrencies are particularly vulnerable.
Now that the Federal Reserve is decreasing its almost $9-trillion balance sheet, technology stocks and cryptocurrencies are particularly vulnerable. Central bankers from Canada to Europe are about to put global markets to the test as they follow hawkish US policymakers on a liquidity-sapping mission to unravel the epidemic bond-buying frenzy.
According to the most popular comments among 687 contributors to the latest MLIV Pulse survey, that is the overall expectation for Wall Street and beyond, as the Fed begins cutting its asset holdings this month in a process known as quantitative tightening. The historic shift is considered as a significant danger to risk-sensitive assets like tech equities and digital tokens, which rose during the Covid-era market craze before collapsing in this year's cross-asset crisis.
For the time being, the age of ultra-cheap money seems to be over. The Fed's balance-sheet reduction is expected to take more than a year, and over two-thirds of survey respondents believe the four-decade bond bull market is over. All of this takes place against the potentially dangerous backdrop of the Fed raising interest rates at the fastest pace in decades to combat soaring inflation, as officials try to put an end to talk of a September pause.
Recent market gyrations have done little to dissuade the US central bank from maintaining its hawkish stance, with policymakers largely expected to hike rates by another half point on June 15. The Fed started decreasing its balance sheet this month by allowing assets to age without being reinvested at a rate of $47.5 billion per month, climbing to $95 billion per month in September.
“It’s where that quantity of capital and quantity of liquidity has been most beneficial that its withdrawal is going to continue to be felt -- and that is in the most speculative parts of the market," Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television.
The MLIV survey of most-at-risk assets in the QT era canvassed a group ranging from retail investors to market strategists. Just 7% picked mortgage-backed bonds -- securities that were at the heart of the 2008-09 meltdown -- with almost half citing tech and crypto.
Draining money from the system tends to tighten financial conditions, all else equal, which acts as a brake on economic growth. That can reduce valuations for tech stocks given their reliance on optimism about future profits.
The end of Fed bond-buying also forces the Treasury to sell more debt in the open market, potentially putting upward pressure on bond yields, which play a big role in how Wall Street values listed companies -- a headwind for so-called growth stocks in particular.
Fueled by pandemic-era policy easing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index climbed more than 130% from its March 2020 low before plunging this year.
Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have increasingly been driven by fluctuations in tech stocks. Since March 2020, there has been a strong positive correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100, with the relationship intensifying in this year’s selloff.
The thinking goes that when money is cheap, traders can speculate about future digital trends en masse. But when the liquidity party fades, those bets become more costly.
“I don’t think people fully realise how much QE caused investors to add a lot of leverage to their positions," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “Now that we’re going through QT, that leverage has to be unwound."
Respondents who were active in the market during the financial crisis more than a decade ago are particularly concerned that the Fed’s balance-sheet shrinkage will hurt junk bonds. Newer entrants are more inclined to worry about its impact on crypto and tech shares.
Readers more broadly are sounding the alarm about global trading conditions as the likes of the European Central Bank -- which meets this week -- and the Bank of England look to rein in their expanded balance sheets. Nearly 53% said they’re concerned markets are underestimating the liquidity importance of central banks outside the US.
Only 8% described QT in general as overhyped. Yet the principal concern of MLIV readers remains how far the US central bank will lift benchmark borrowing costs in this cycle. Some 61% said the level at which the terminal fed funds rate peaks is more important than the amount by which the balance sheet shrinks.
As for QT’s end game, around two thirds say the primary catalyst is more likely to emerge from negative developments than victory on the inflation front. Some 38% said economic pain would prompt an end to the balance-sheet rundown, while 20% pointed to market turmoil.
Just 10% voted for problems related to bank reserves and short-term funding markets. That’s an implicit vote of confidence in the measures the Fed has taken to avert logjams in the financial plumbing that caused it to intervene in 2019 during its previous tightening program.
For many, the era of ultra-low rates and big central bank balance sheets is all they’ve known professionally. Some 46% of MLIV respondents weren’t active in markets before the widespread global adoption of quantitative easing in the aftermath of 2008.
Fewer still rode the early long-dated Treasury bull market in the decades past. A strong majority of readers -- 64% -- say the four-decade bullish stretch has finally ended, with experienced market players notably more hawkish than younger counterparts.
“Whenever you’re seeing major shifts in liquidity, there’s potential you could see some disruption in the market and that could trigger some violent trading behaviour," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
