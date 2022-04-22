Tech transfer key to combating climate change: Sitharaman

Sitharaman also emphasised on the greater role of IMF in the post-pandemic period and on the need for timely completion of its general review of quotas to address the under-representation of the emerging and developing market economies. She said that the latest IMF growth projection for India during 2022-23, at 8.2 % is the fastest among major economies in the world. “India has continued to implement key structural reforms aimed at enhancing productivity and employment" the ministry said quoting Sitharaman, in an update on twitter.

