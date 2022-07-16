Tech workers long got what they wanted. That’s over.5 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 01:52 PM IST
- Employees who switched jobs during the pandemic received salary bumps and permission to work remotely. Those perks are now under threat
Tech workers used to asking for the moon are starting to hear an unfamiliar word as startups and giants such as Google and Microsoft get more cautious: No. For much of the pandemic, tech companies big and small went on hiring sprees where would-be employees could name their price and expect rich, work-from-anywhere perks.