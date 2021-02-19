Technology survives Texas freeze but weather taxes workers

Technology survives Texas freeze but weather taxes workers4 min read . 04:51 PM IST
- Critical technology infrastructure keeps operating, but companies say welfare of employees is a major concern
Critical services and data infrastructure providers across Texas are racing to keep technology and operations running in the face of a winter storm that has strained electrical grids and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Widespread outages and extreme weather conditions have closed businesses, emptied store shelves and contributed to a number of deaths across the state since the weekend, when temperatures began plunging below freezing.
