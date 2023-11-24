‘Technology will not replace humans’: Bill Gates believes three-day work week possible
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates believes that technology could allow for a three-day work week, freeing up labor for more constructive work.
‘Technology will not replace humans!’ said billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates who believes that it could allow a three-day work week. He shared his thoughts while talking to South African comedian and writer Trevor Noah on his podcast 'What Now'.
