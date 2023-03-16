Ted Lasso Season 3: Check all episodes release dates here

Ted Lasso Season 3: Check all episodes release dates here1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Ted Lasso fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the premiere of Season 3, set to air on Apple TV from March 15, 2023. The new season will feature 12 episodes, with each episode released every Wednesday.
Fans are especially excited as Season 3 marks the end of Ted Lasso's story, adding a sense of bittersweet anticipation to the upcoming season.
With new episodes set to be released every Wednesday.
Viewers in the Eastern Time zone can tune in at 3 a.m. while Pacific Time zone fans can catch the episode at midnight.
This timing schedule ensures fans from both coasts of the United States can stay up late or wake up early to catch the latest episode of their favorite show.
The last episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 will be released on May 31, 2023.
The complete schedule of Ted Lasso Season 3
Episode 1 titled Smells Like Ted Spirit will be released on March 15, 2023
Episode 2 titled Chelsea will release on March 22, 2023.
Episode 3 titled 36986 will release on March 29, 2023.
Episode 4 titled Big Week will release on April 5, 2023
Episode 5 titled Signs will be released on April 12, 2023.
Episode 6 titled Every disadvantage has its advantage will be released on April 19, 2023
Episode 7 titled Ola's will be released on April 26, 2023.
Episode 8 titled We'll Never Have Paris will be released on May 3, 2023.
Episode 9 titled The Omission Attrition will be released on May 10, 2023.
Episode 10 will release on May 17, 2023.
Episode 11 will be released on May 24, 2023.
Episode 12 will be released on May 31, 2023.
