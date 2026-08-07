Teen shoots grandparents before opening fire at Thailand school, killing teachers, classmates

A teenager described as "troubled" by a classmate shot dead his grandparents before opening fire at a school in Thailand, killing six people - three students and three teachers, news agency AFP reported.

The report stated that the 14-year-old first gunned down his grandparents before going to a secondary school in Nonthaburi province, bordering Bangkok. The suspect's grandparents were found dead at their home, where the teenager also lived.

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What happened at the school? The teenager triggered panic at Debsirin Nonthaburi School on Friday after opening fire on the campus. He then turned the gun on himself.

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Piwpan told news broadcaster Channel 3 that the shooter was hospitalised in a critical condition. The shooter's condition remains unverified, with different news outlets reporting conflicting accounts.

Trairong Piwpan also said the motive behind the attack is still under investigation, adding that the gun was believed to have been taken from a member of the student's family.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed his condolences and said he had ordered relevant officials to take care of the victims. Speaking to reporters, he said, "It’s a terrible tragedy. This should never have happened."

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Charnvirakul also said the teenager was "under stress" and had planned the assault. "Police interrogated his close friend who said the suspect had been under stress" related to his schooling, he told AFP.

"His actions also suggested that he had clearly planned (the shooting)."

Images shared by emergency responders showed students leaving Debsirin Nonthaburi School, located on the north-western outskirts of Bangkok, as ambulances arrived at the scene. One photograph showed a person being carried on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another showed a person receiving medical attention from a medic.

Students recall horror One 18-year-old student told Reuters that he initially thought firecrackers were going off or that someone was banging an object. He said, "I didn't think it was a gun at first," and added, "There were many shots: bang bang bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again."

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Another witness told reporters that students took shelter inside a classroom after hearing gunshots from another building before police officers arrived, knocked on the door and helped them evacuate, AP reported.

Purin Khumchoo, 17, told news agency AFP that he was among the students who had nearly been shot.

"He was my junior, but I had a feeling that he was a troubled kid. My group of friends who knew him said he was interested in the FBI and guns, and that he was bullied by many other students," Purin told AFP outside his school.

School shooting follows earlier attack The incident comes months after a teacher died and a student was injured when a gunman opened fire at a school in Thailand's southern Hat Yai district in February.

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Thailand has one of the highest levels of civilian gun ownership in Southeast Asia, with gun-related violence more prevalent than in several neighbouring countries. However, school shootings remain uncommon.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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