Teenage girl hassled during exams for being ‘too beautiful’, becomes viral on social media: Here’s how she looks

A university student faced trouble during her examination for being “too beautiful”. The incident took place at the Communication University of China (CUC).

Hu Xinyi, an undergraduate student at the university, gained Internet fame during her broadcasting exam in Beijing. Examiners repeatedly suspected she was wearing heavy makeup, thanks to her striking beauty. However, she apparently used no makeup at all.

The examiners asked her five times to wipe her face, and one examiner even pulled at her eyelashes to check if they were real, the South China Morning Post reported. Childhood photos later confirmed that her looks were natural.

Here's how she looks:

Hu Xinyi studies at the Communication University of China (CUC)

Despite these interruptions, Hu scored the highest marks in the Beijing Unified Examination for Broadcasting and Hosting Arts with 274 points, according to SCMP. She also passed CUC’s professional exam, scoring 83.07 and ranking 17th nationwide.

CUC, regarded as China’s top media and broadcasting institute, has produced several famous anchors.

Also Read | Viral: Saurabh Bharadwaj shares video of Surya shaking hands with Mohsin Naqvi

On September 13, Hu Xinyi shared photos from her university’s opening ceremony. It officially confirmed her admission to CUC.

She wrote, “I love Communication University of China. Communication University of China loves me. My classmates are all so excellent and friendly.”

Hu Xinyi's Douyin account has 4.1 lakh followers

While there are speculations about cosmetic surgery, Hu has firmly denied it. According to her profile on Douyin, where she has over 4.1 lakh followers, Hu celebrates her birthday on August 20. This year, she turned 18.

Childhood photos later surfaced online, showing her delicate features since childhood. She has double eyelids, a high nose bridge and a small face.

Social media reactions Numerous social media users have appreciated her beauty.

“My double eyelids are also like this, inherited from my dad, very wide and deep. My nose also lets light through in the sunlight, for which I even looked up information. Implants can let light through, but translucency does not necessarily mean implants. Thin skin can also show red through. Please be kind in your comments,” came from one of them.

“She is just beautiful. If you want to criticise her, use your natural face in your next life,” posted another.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez gets emotional dropping Emme off for senior year of high school

"Let's take a step back. Even if it really is cosmetic surgery, those who are jealous, do you have such good genes yourselves?"

Some social media user, however, seem doubtful.

“Forget the double eyelids, are those under-eye bags really natural?” SCMP quoted one of them.