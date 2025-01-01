An Easyjet flight had to make an emergency landing recently amid chaos after a teenage girl attacked a cabin crew member and tried to open the plane door mid-air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The flight was diverted from Gatwick to Bari in Italy after the shocking incident.

According to a report by The Sun, Easyjet flight passengers claimed that the out-of-control teenage girl lost her temper at a 10-year-old girl because she was coughing loudly.

The teenage girl allegedly assaulted the plane staff and also threatened to stab them.

A passenger named Jernai (19) told The Sun: "We went to Turkey for Christmas, where we had a really lovely holiday at a hotel called Aska Lara."

"We were all nice and relaxed, but then it turned to hell on the flight home. It's ruined my Christmas."

“So this 16-year-old was about four rows behind me and she was sitting next to a little girl who was about 10 started coughing and she told her to stop."

“The little girl went to the toilet but the older girl followed her to the toilet."

"The girl kept having outbursts saying 'get out of my face', and she wouldn't let her out."

“Then the mum (Jernai’s mother Nadine) went down and the teenage girl was shouting in her face."

The mum said: "She just started shouting abuse at the crew members and then she stormed to the back of the plane."

"She was trying to open the door and she broke the handle. The crew members pulled her away and restrained her."

"She was surrounded by all the crew members but one tried to calm her down."

“She started screaming on the plane and she threatened to stab a crew member."

Nadine added: "At one point she took off her shoes and threw them at passengers. Everyone was so nervous."

After the plane landed at Bari airport in Italy the teenage girl was arrested by the police.

Easyjet told The Sun: "Flight EZY8556 from Antalya to London Gatwick on 27th December diverted to Bari."