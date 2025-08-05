Teenagers cut open kittens, burn them with blowtorches, ‘Really wanted to murder someone’

On August 4, a UK court sentenced two teenagers, a boy and a girl, to one year and nine months in youth detention. They tortured and killed two kittens in a sadistic manner, according to AFP.

The crime happened in a park in northwest London in May. The kittens were found with ropes, their bodies cut open, with burnt skin and fur. Knives, blowtorches and scissors were also found nearby.

The teenagers, both 17, admitted to harming the animals and carrying a knife. District Judge Hina Rai called it one of the worst animal cruelty cases seen in court.

The boy had been planning violence for a while. He even searched online about how to get away with murder.

"I really wanted to murder someone. Every day, I was researching how to get away with murder. I have killed cats to reduce my urges," say notes found on the boy's phone.

The prosecutor said his actions were planned and brutal. The boy told police he had feelings of "depression, anxiety, hallucinations and self-harm", AFP added.

The girl downloaded violent kitten images before committing the crime. According to the judge, both were equally responsible.

Judge Rai told the boy, "You said sorry in your [police] interview but reports also show that you struggle to show empathy and realise that the kittens would suffer."

"It seems you chose the kittens because they have emotion and you would have power over them," the BBC quoted her as saying.

UK police are now checking if the teens were part of a global online group that shares videos of cats being hurt or killed.

Rise in animal abuse According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), reports of cat cruelty have risen by 42% between 2021 and 2024 in England and Wales, from 1,435 to 2,041 cases.

