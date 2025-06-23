Teeth of black dogs get pulled out without anaesthesia on livestream, sold online as remedy against evil spirits

A live stream in China has caused anger after showing black dogs having their teeth pulled out without anaesthesia. This shocking event happened on June 12 when a viewer named Meng from Jiangsu province saw the stream online.

She first thought the items being sold were fake but soon realised the teeth were real. Photos showed dogs tied up, bleeding from their mouths, with tools used to remove their teeth.

The seller claimed this was to drive away evil spirits. Whenever someone placed an order, the man would remove a tooth on the spot. The cruelty sparked widespread outrage on Chinese social media.

One seller, named Li, claims older dogs’ teeth are worth more as they are believed to better protect against bad luck. In Chinese tradition, black dog teeth are thought to keep away evil spirits, linked to the legendary god Erlang Shen and his black dog.

“Once cooked, they become brittle and lose their spiritual power,” the South China Morning Post quoted Li as saying.

These teeth are often tied to red strings and worn as bracelets or hung in homes for protection. Sellers reportedly work with dog meat restaurants and remove the teeth without using anaesthesia.

After public complaints, the live stream was made private, and some listings were removed. However, similar products can still be found online, reported SCMP.

Animal protection laws in China China is one of the few countries without a law against cruelty to animals. While there are some rules for wildlife, lab animals and farm animals, pet and working animals get little legal protection, according to Animal Law Worldwide: Key Issues and Main Trends Across 27 Jurisdictions by T.M.C.

