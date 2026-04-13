Tehran wants ‘good preparation’ for Indian ships, says Iran's envoy amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions as conflict rages

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, underscored the strong relationship between the two countries and said Iran is making necessary arrangements to facilitate Indian vessels, while assuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fathali called New Delhi a "reliable and compassionate" partner.

"We have a good relation with the Indian government, we want good preparation for Indian ships" he said while assuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz," ANI quoted Fathali as saying.

He added, “For Indian ships, you know that we have a good relation with the Indian government. We want good preparation for Indian ships. You know our Foreign Minister has described India as one of the five countries as a friend.”

The envoy expressed appreciation for India’s support during the ongoing geopolitical crisis, highlighting the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. He thanked both the Indian public and the government, saying they had shown themselves to be dependable and compassionate partners during difficult times and had made necessary arrangements to assist.

‘The Strait is our territorial waters’ Speaking on the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz and the recent escalation, Mohammad Fathali said the waterway falls under Iran’s jurisdiction. He noted that the strait had remained open before the conflict, but tensions rose following attacks on Iran even after ceasefire announcements and talks. He also alleged that civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, had been targeted.

"Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz was open. They attacked us for days, and after that, they accepted a ceasefire. And they announced that we were on the negotiation table. And after that, they attacked us. They attacked schools and hospitals. This Strait is our territorial waters," Fathali said.

On the possibility of a naval blockade and the collapse of earlier diplomatic efforts, the ambassador accused the United States and Israel of violating their commitments. He said that for Iran, diplomacy remains an extension of its broader struggle, adding that the country has not forgotten what it described as “breaches of commitments and ill intentions” by the United States, based on past experiences.

Fathali further claimed that the shift from dialogue to conflict was driven by external aggression.

Another Indian-flagged LPG tanker to reach India Against this backdrop, notable maritime activity has been reported, with the Indian-flagged LPG tanker Jag Vikram becoming the ninth Indian vessel to pass through the conflict-affected Strait.

Currently being escorted towards Indian shores, the vessel is expected to reach an Indian port on Tuesday, marking the first successful transit by an Indian ship through the strategic waterway since the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The Jag Vikram crossed the strait between Friday night and Saturday morning and reached the Gulf of Oman by Saturday afternoon. Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the development on April 13.

Trump's blockade announcement However, the window for safe passage could narrow as US President Donald Trump announced a blockade on vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz after the collapse of 21-hour talks between US and Iranian delegations.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," Trump stated.

He cautioned that the US Navy would intercept any ship in international waters found to have paid a transit toll to Iran, stating, "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas." He added that the blockade would take effect immediately and cautioned that any Iranian forces firing at US or civilian vessels would be "BLOWN TO HELL," while asserting that the military was "LOCKED AND LOADED" to dismantle Iran’s remaining military capabilities.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the blockade is aimed at vessels heading to or departing from Iranian ports and was scheduled to come into effect at 10 am ET on Monday, April 13, further heightening tensions in one of the world’s most vital energy corridors.