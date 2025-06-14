‘Tehran will burn’: Israel's defence minister's stern warning to Iran as attacks continue

Iran-Israel conflict: Amid the deadly escalation between the two countries that killed head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, Israel’s Defense Minister issued a stern warning declaring that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues launching missile attacks on Israel.

"If (Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front — Tehran will burn,” Israel's defense minister Katz said after an assessment meeting with the army’s chief of staff, reported The Associated Press.

Israel's airstrikes on Iran The Israeli Defence's warning comes after the nation, on Saturday, June 13 launched airstrikes against Iran’s military targets and nuclear program, as well as targeting scientists and generals. Explosions were seen and heard in the capital city, Tehran.

Israel's army said Saturday it killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear project. The attacks left 78 people dead and over 320 otherd injured, said Iran's UN ambassador.

Israel’s assault involved warplanes — as well as drones smuggled into the country in advance, according to officials — to hit key facilities and kill the top generals and scientists, reported the AP.

